If American democracy were real, wouldn't the Harris campaign have weaponized these explosive allegations against Trump? The Jane Doe lawsuit detailed shocking claims that should have been political dynamite - yet it barely registered in mainstream campaign discourse. This silence raises uncomfortable questions: Are we witnessing genuine electoral competition, or carefully orchestrated theater? When allegations this serious can disappear from public consciousness while billions flow through campaign coffers, perhaps it's time to consider whether we're governed by democratic choice or by an oligarchy that maintains the illusion of choice. The masses receive their quadrennial voting ritual while real power remains concentrated among billionaires and the financial cartels that fund both sides of the political stage.

You can view the entire court document here: https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000158-26b6-dda3-afd8-b6fe46f40000